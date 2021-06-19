Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.09 Million

Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post $191.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.50 million and the lowest is $188.72 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $178.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $768.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $778.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $804.13 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

