Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 175.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,966 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.09 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.