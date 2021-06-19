HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.84% of HealthStream worth $97,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $3,082,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in HealthStream by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.85 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $815.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 0.30.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.