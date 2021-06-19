Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.86 Million

Analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report sales of $213.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.02 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $166.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $877.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.69 million to $944.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $983.84 million, with estimates ranging from $935.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HL shares. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 251.42, a P/E/G ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,568 shares of company stock worth $7,382,370. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after buying an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

