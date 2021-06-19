Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $195.71 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038285 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00224492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035931 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,599,030,331 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

