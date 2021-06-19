Hedget Price Tops $6.27 on Top Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Hedget has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $269,698.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $6.27 or 0.00017359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.47 or 0.00723646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00083258 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

