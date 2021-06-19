Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $288.19 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00011391 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $288.19 million and $203,919.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00438833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

