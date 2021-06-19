Helmet.insure Market Capitalization Tops $16.73 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $825,668.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00137640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00180879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.77 or 1.00459745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,730,687 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

