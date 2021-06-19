Helpico 24 Hour Volume Hits $191.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Helpico has a total market cap of $1,037.39 and $191.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00140223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.53 or 0.99667874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00857490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

