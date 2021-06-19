Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $69.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.18 million to $70.30 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $285.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.