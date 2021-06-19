Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Market Cap of $18.87 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $18.87 million and $661,944.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00011252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.18 or 0.00729218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.