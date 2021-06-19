HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71,398.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $71,398.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00720297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083015 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

