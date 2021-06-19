Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on HT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.84. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.