Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.35 Million

Analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce $321.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.50 million. Hexcel reported sales of $378.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

