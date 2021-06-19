High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.49. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 35,680 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

