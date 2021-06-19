Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $704.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.80 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HRC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

HRC opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

