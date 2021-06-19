Hive 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.75 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Hive has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $126.62 million and $3.75 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001844 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,057,189 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

