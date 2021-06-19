Hoge Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $60.28 million and approximately $738,457.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.61 or 0.00729161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00083759 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,130,179,150 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.