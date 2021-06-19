HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $13.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $9,623,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC opened at $32.53 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

