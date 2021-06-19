Homeros Price Tops $0.0864 (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $44.48 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Homeros

Homeros is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

