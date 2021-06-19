Honest (HNST) Market Cap Tops $2.38 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $31,203.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00138040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00180241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.50 or 0.99753096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.