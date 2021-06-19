Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report sales of $8.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.68 billion and the lowest is $8.53 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 333.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 36,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $212.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.