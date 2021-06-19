Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce sales of $325.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $328.50 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $314.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

