Hord (HORD) Tops One Day Volume of $95,740.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $95,740.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00140175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.14 or 1.00066785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,781,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

