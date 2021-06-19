Horizon Protocol Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $133,092.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00184390 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00867888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 0.99727231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.