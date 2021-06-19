Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.55. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 4,939 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.17.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.