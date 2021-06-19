H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.30. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.19, with a volume of 1,797,955 shares traded.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.56.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

