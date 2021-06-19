Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HUBG opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

