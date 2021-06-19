Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Hubbell worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of HUBB opened at $175.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.