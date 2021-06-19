HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $295.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.18. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $596.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.77 and a beta of 1.72.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.