Humanscape Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.26 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $35.26 million and $2,019.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00723283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00083311 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

