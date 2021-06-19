Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.43 ($3.61).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th.
In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
