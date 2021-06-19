Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Shares of Hunting stock remained flat at $GBX 242.50 ($3.17) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,347. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.17. The company has a market cap of £399.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

