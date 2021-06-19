Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

HUN stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Huntsman by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

