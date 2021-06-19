Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $35,630.89 or 1.00191855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $23.07 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00138188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00183657 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,670.02 or 1.00301896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00849185 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

