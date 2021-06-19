HYCON Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $465,367.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00090288 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,109,678 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,109,677 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.