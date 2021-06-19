HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Cap Hits $6.36 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 4% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $105,064.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00734884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083577 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.