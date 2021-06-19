HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $20,008.59 and $2,000.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.00717959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00082884 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

