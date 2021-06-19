Hyve Market Capitalization Tops $6.99 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00138349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00183140 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,683.72 or 1.00056374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002907 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

