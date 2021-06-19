I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0977 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $3,786.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,936,171 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

