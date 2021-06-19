Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $9.92 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $31,994.65 or 0.88734770 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $218,311.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00138396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00182866 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,086.58 or 1.00083423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.00854542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002904 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

