Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBJHF. UBS Group downgraded Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBJHF remained flat at $$3.12 during midday trading on Friday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

