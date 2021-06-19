ichi.farm Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00137640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00180879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.77 or 1.00459745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

