ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $61,969.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00009074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00182603 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,207.46 or 1.00201159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.01 or 0.00855162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,035,455 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

