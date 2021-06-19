Idena Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $8,056.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00183197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 70,361,908 coins and its circulating supply is 44,677,361 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

