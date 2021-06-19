IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $74,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total transaction of $1,584,096.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $601.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $548.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.10 and a 1-year high of $609.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.