IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,013.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $601.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.10 and a 1-year high of $609.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.