Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Idle has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $101,314.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00014929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00183197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,517.98 or 0.99943711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.43 or 0.00851004 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,928,605 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

