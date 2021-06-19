Illuvium One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.05 or 0.00114812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00140175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.14 or 1.00066785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

