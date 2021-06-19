Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after buying an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,618,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

