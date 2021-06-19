Incent Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $200,486.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $200,486.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Incent has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00183410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,609.52 or 1.00074127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00849450 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

